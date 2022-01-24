Dr. Charlene Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Chao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6213Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Brookdale Bariatric Surgery1 Brookdale Plz # 145, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5346
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing before surgery and after, she is one of a kind. The best surgeon and thorough. I have made many referrals to friends and faintly Denice the procedure. I honored to vouch for Dr.Chao, she is always available and she has a beautiful staff. Dr. Chao is masterful and has the most skillful hands.
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Health System
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- General Surgery
