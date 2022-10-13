See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Charlene Grice, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (23)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charlene Grice, MD

Dr. Charlene Grice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Grice works at CAROLINA EYECARE PHYSICIANS in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Grice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Mathis Ferry
    Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Mathis Ferry
242 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 606-4990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Grice was an great Dr when I saw her. I'm probably one of her oldest patients. As an eye doctor she the best in my book. She got me back to work and help me get my driver's license back. I seen her in 2008 for transplant for the front part of my eye. Thanks Dr. Boys are bigger now.
    James lee jr — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Charlene Grice, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184636565
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cornea and External Disease / Refractive Surgery|Cornea, Refractive, and Anterior Segment Surgery|Piedmont Hospital
    Residency
    Med U SC-Storm Eye Inst|Med University Sc Storm Eye Institute|Musc Storm Eye Institute
    Internship
    Greenville Hosp|Greenville Hospital|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grice works at CAROLINA EYECARE PHYSICIANS in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Grice’s profile.

    Dr. Grice has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

