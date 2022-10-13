Dr. Grice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlene Grice, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlene Grice, MD
Dr. Charlene Grice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Grice works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grice's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Mathis Ferry242 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 606-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grice?
Dr. Grice was an great Dr when I saw her. I'm probably one of her oldest patients. As an eye doctor she the best in my book. She got me back to work and help me get my driver's license back. I seen her in 2008 for transplant for the front part of my eye. Thanks Dr. Boys are bigger now.
About Dr. Charlene Grice, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184636565
Education & Certifications
- Cornea and External Disease / Refractive Surgery|Cornea, Refractive, and Anterior Segment Surgery|Piedmont Hospital
- Med U SC-Storm Eye Inst|Med University Sc Storm Eye Institute|Musc Storm Eye Institute
- Greenville Hosp|Greenville Hospital|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grice accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grice works at
Dr. Grice has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.