Dr. Charlene Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charlene Lee, MD
Dr. Charlene Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Raymond W Lee MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 245, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 642-6519
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr lee is the best, super knowledge, empathetic and patient, couldnt ask for anything else
About Dr. Charlene Lee, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1831488337
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University At Buffalo
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
