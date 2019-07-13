Overview of Dr. Charlene Lepane, DO

Dr. Charlene Lepane, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Lepane works at Orlando VA Med Ctr Spec Clin in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.