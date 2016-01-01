Dr. Charlene Murdakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murdakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Murdakes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charlene Murdakes, MD
Dr. Charlene Murdakes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Murdakes works at
Dr. Murdakes' Office Locations
Rockford Office612 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 227-8300
Rockford Nephrology Associates2600 Locust St Ste D, Sterling, IL 61081 Directions (815) 227-8300
Rockford Nephrology Associates1131 N Galena Ave, Dixon, IL 61021 Directions (815) 227-8300
Freeport Dialysis Unit1028 S Kunkle Blvd, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 227-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cgh Medical Center
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Rochelle Community Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Charlene Murdakes, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992961593
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Ctr
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Nephrology
