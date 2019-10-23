Overview

Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Health Sciences Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Okomski works at Timeless Image in Punta Gorda, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.