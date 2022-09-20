See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orange City, FL
Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth DeLand.

Dr. Robertson works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach
    2885 Wellness Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • AdventHealth DeLand

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypothyroidism
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Thyroid Nodule
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hypoglycemia
Hypopituitarism
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Biopsy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Doctor Robertson is awesome I don't understand why she has some really nasty reviews . She is very straight forward and gets to the point which I can see where people can take it harsh but she really cares about your well being . Numbers don't lie and she knows when the bs card is being played. She has been life saver for me she is the only one that cared about my health overall . When doctors care patients start caring again about there health it goes hand n hand . She worth the hour drive I drive to get to her . Staff is always nice .
    Jessica K — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD
    About Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972766954
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robertson works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach in Orange City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Robertson’s profile.

    Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

