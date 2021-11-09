See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO

Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Scheim works at Dr. Charlene M. Scheim, PLLC Neurology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    In Motion Medical, P.C.
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W95, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-4077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2021
    brian abraham citrin — Nov 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO
    About Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326122813
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Of Anti-Aging Medicine
    • Mamonides
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheim works at Dr. Charlene M. Scheim, PLLC Neurology in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scheim’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

