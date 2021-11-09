Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Scheim's Office Locations
-
1
In Motion Medical, P.C.2001 Marcus Ave Ste W95, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326122813
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging Medicine
- Mamonides
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheim accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheim.
