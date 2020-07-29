Dr. Charlene Shookoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shookoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Shookoff, MD
Dr. Charlene Shookoff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Larry S Charme MD9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-6400
Asthma & Allergy Associates7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 340, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-0109
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida660 Glades Rd Ste 130, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-2915
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida9600 W Sample Rd Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 753-5770
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is an amazing doctor who also listens to patients and put herself in their place. She is caring.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shookoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shookoff speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shookoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shookoff.
