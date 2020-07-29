See All Pediatricians in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Charlene Shookoff, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Charlene Shookoff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Shookoff works at Larry S Charme MD in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Larry S Charme MD
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-6400
  2. 2
    Asthma & Allergy Associates
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 340, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-0109
  3. 3
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    660 Glades Rd Ste 130, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-2915
  4. 4
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    9600 W Sample Rd Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-5770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charlene Shookoff, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669435483
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.