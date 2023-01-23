Dr. Charles Accurso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accurso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Accurso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Accurso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Digestive Healthcare Center PA511 Courtyard Dr # 500, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 498-6495
Office31 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 498-6487
Office319 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Accurso, medical team and admin. staff ... very profressional, kind, efficient but not rushed. Customer/patient for over 20 years. Ed B.
About Dr. Charles Accurso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1710963533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
