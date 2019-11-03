Overview

Dr. Charles Addington II, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muleshoe, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Addington II works at Muleshoe Area Medical Center in Muleshoe, TX with other offices in Lubbock, TX, Justin, TX and Wolfforth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.