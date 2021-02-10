Overview of Dr. Charles Adomfeh, MD

Dr. Charles Adomfeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Adomfeh works at Adomfeh Healthcare Pllc in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.