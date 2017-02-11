See All Ophthalmologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Charles Ahn, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Ahn, MD

Dr. Charles Ahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Michigan Med School Of Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Ahn works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DuPage Medical Group Ophthalmology
    808 Rickert Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 322-8300
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care
    1327 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 322-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Ahn, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Ahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942260278
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

