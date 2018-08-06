Dr. Charles Ahrens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahrens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ahrens, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Ahrens, MD
Dr. Charles Ahrens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermantown, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Fairview Range Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Ahrens works at
Dr. Ahrens' Office Locations
Miller Creek Medical Clinic & Urgent Care4190 Loberg Ave, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions (218) 249-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Range Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous of my upcoming cataract surgery, but Dr Ahrens and his staff made it a breeze, and this is no exaggeration !! Pain free surgery and great follow up, and visually a major change for the better. Can't praise him and his staff enough!
About Dr. Charles Ahrens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356540827
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahrens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahrens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahrens has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Drusen and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahrens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahrens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahrens.
