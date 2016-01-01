Overview of Dr. Charles Allderdice, MD

Dr. Charles Allderdice, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Allderdice works at East Carolina Heart Inst At ECU in Greenville, NC with other offices in Knoxville, TN and Oneida, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.