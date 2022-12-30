Overview of Dr. Charles Allen III, MD

Dr. Charles Allen III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Highlands Cashiers Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Allen III works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.