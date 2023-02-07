Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Anderson Jr's Office Locations
Desert Pain Care Medicine Group36915 Cook St Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 969-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything ncluding treatment in detail.
About Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1386646347
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson Jr has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.
