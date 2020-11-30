Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anderson Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Highland Gynecology Pllc1680 Antilley Rd Ste 350, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 704-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson Jr?
Dr. Anderson is by far my favorite doctor! He is thorough, attentive and patient. I never feel rushed and he explains so that you have an understanding of your visit.
About Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720197635
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson Jr works at
Dr. Anderson Jr has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.