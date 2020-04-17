Overview of Dr. Charles Andrews Sr, MD

Dr. Charles Andrews Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Andrews Sr works at Charles R. Andrews in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.