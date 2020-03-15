See All General Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (23)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD

Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Aramburo works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD
Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD
4.8 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Oppermann, MD
Dr. Timothy Oppermann, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Baxter, MD
Dr. Katherine Baxter, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Dr. Aramburo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  2. 2
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  3. 3
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 255-6300
  4. 4
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aramburo?

    Mar 15, 2020
    He was a great doctor!
    Charlie Aramburo — Mar 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aramburo to family and friends

    Dr. Aramburo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aramburo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427143452
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Texas Medical Branch Galveston
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aramburo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aramburo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aramburo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aramburo has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aramburo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aramburo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aramburo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aramburo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aramburo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.