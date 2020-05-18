Dr. Charles Argoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Argoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Argoff, MD
Dr. Charles Argoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Argoff works at
Dr. Argoff's Office Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5226
-
2
Radiology47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5226Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr. Argoff when he was treating patients on Long Island, when he was treating me he got me to the point where I could once again do things that people take for granted, such as being able to be involved with my family. Being able to do things around the house, visiting friends, sleep, things like I said people take for granted. He told me up front that he wasn’t going to make me pain free, but getting my pain to a tolerable level. Since he left Long Island, my life is now controlled by pain. If you are in chronic or acute pain, I would highly recommend him. He is a very caring physician and is the type of doctor who is not looking at the clock, he will stay to explain things and answer all of your questions.
About Dr. Charles Argoff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073673125
Education & Certifications
- NIH
- SUNY
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
