Dr. Charles Arkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Arkin, MD
Dr. Charles Arkin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Arkin works at
Dr. Arkin's Office Locations
Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis540 TRINITY CREEK CV, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 309-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arkin took the time needed to hear all of my issues and did not rush me.
About Dr. Charles Arkin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1295726636
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arkin works at
Dr. Arkin has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.
