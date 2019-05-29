Dr. Charles Augenbraun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augenbraun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Augenbraun, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Augenbraun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Svmc Holdings Inc40 Cross St Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-2160
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Augenbraun, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
