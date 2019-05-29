Overview

Dr. Charles Augenbraun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Augenbraun works at Cardiology Physicians Of Fairfield County in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.