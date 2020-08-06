Overview of Dr. Charles Augustus II, MD

Dr. Charles Augustus II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Augustus II works at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.