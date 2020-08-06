Dr. Charles Augustus II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustus II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Augustus II, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Augustus II, MD
Dr. Charles Augustus II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Augustus II' Office Locations
Homestead Hospital975 Baptist Way, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (786) 243-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent human being. Best service you could ever experience. Will recommend all day long.
About Dr. Charles Augustus II, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184680381
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augustus II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustus II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augustus II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
