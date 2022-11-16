Overview of Dr. Charles Avera, MD

Dr. Charles Avera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Avera works at North Texas Ophthalmology Assoc. in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.