Overview of Dr. Charles Baier, MD

Dr. Charles Baier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Baier works at St. Tammany Physicians Network-Mandeville in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.