Dr. Charles Bailey, MD
Dr. Charles Bailey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
USF Health13330 Usf Laurel Dr Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 250-2621
USF Health2 Tampa General Cir Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 250-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Bailey and staff were informative and patient. Dr Bailey spent a great amount of time with me, going over my current health and encouraging me to continue to live a healthy lifestyle to avoid future surgeries. Only downside was the long wait time, took over two hours from check in time to leaving the office. Make sure to leave time for this Dr., He and his staff, are worth the wait!
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Afar and Spanish
- 1265619365
- Morsani College Of Medicine|University of South Florida
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
