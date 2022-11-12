Overview of Dr. Charles Bailey, MD

Dr. Charles Bailey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at USF Health in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.