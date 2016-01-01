Dr. Charles Bakhos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bakhos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Bakhos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Joeseph and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.
Einstein General Surgery at Klein5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4444
East Norriton609 W Germantown Pike Ste 270, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (215) 456-6178
Albany Med Faculty Physicians50 New Scotland Ave Fl 3, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-9777
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Bakhos, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1124200167
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Harvard
- Yale New Haven Med Ctr
- Cleve Clin Found
- St Joeseph
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakhos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakhos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakhos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakhos works at
Dr. Bakhos has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakhos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bakhos speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakhos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakhos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.