Dr. Charles Ballay, MD
Dr. Charles Ballay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
West Jefferson Ear Nose & Throat1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N707, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 553-3297
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Very personable and explains everything
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043306392
- Bobby Ray Alford/Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
