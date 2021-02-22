Overview of Dr. Charles Ballay, MD

Dr. Charles Ballay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Ballay works at Charles J Ballay, II, MD, PA in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Postnasal Drip and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.