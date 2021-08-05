Dr. Charles Bane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bane, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
Cancer Center9000 N Main St Ste G-36, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 293-1622
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He took are of my husband in 2012 when he had leukemia and he was cancer free in 30 days and has been cancer free every since. He still sees him once a year.
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Washington University
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
