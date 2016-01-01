Overview

Dr. Charles Barbiere, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Barbiere works at Yellow Hook Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.