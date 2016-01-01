Dr. Charles Barbiere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbiere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Barbiere, MD
Dr. Charles Barbiere, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Yellow Hook Medical PC7601 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-7000
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1750426953
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Barbiere has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbiere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbiere speaks Italian.
