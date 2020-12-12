Overview of Dr. Charles Barnes, MD

Dr. Charles Barnes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Conway Regional Health System and UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at Uams Sats Program in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.