Dr. Charles Barquet, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Barquet, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Barquet works at Aspen Dental in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1490 Wo Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-4822
  2. 2
    Creek Crossing Dental Care and Orthodontics
    1927 Faithon P Lucas SR Blvd Ste 120, Mesquite, TX 75181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 341-3888
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Barquet, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750722807
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
