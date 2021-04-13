Overview

Dr. Charles Barquet, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Barquet works at Aspen Dental in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.