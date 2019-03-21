Dr. Charles Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Barr, MD
Dr. Charles Barr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Kentucky Lions Eye Center301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-0550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
UofL Physicians - Eye Specialists6400 Dutchmans Pkwy # 80, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 742-2848
Kentucky Lions Eye Center1305 Wall St Ste 101, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 588-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
At first Dr. bar had his resident look at me and I had to answer a lot of questions, but they were really good questions. When Dr. bar came in, he also did a quick exam. He spoke very loudly, which was not necessary for me, but if you have hearing issues, he would be the man to see. I thought he was very thorough even though he was quick. He had a decent bedside manner and I was very happy with my visit with him.
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770518409
- Walter Reed Army Med
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- U Ky Hosp
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barr has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.