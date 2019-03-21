Overview of Dr. Charles Barr, MD

Dr. Charles Barr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Barr works at UofL Health - Eye Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.