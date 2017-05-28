Dr. Barrios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Barrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Barrios, MD
Dr. Charles Barrios, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barrios works at
Dr. Barrios' Office Locations
Wellness Clinic1831 GILMORE AVE, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 519-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The review about Dr Barrios is outdated. He is now over the Peace River Center in Lakeland. I have been seeing him for about three years and am very satisfied with him and his nurse. They do seem to care about you as a person. He explains things until they are understood and listens, even though the office is computerized and he is typing notes, to what I tell him. Some of the front office staff seem a bit bored. I would continue to follow the Dr if he moved because he does a very good job
About Dr. Charles Barrios, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1023232162
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Universidad Central del Este
- Loyola University Of New Orleans, Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrios accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrios speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.