Dr. Charles Bayouth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayouth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bayouth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Bayouth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Bayouth works at
Locations
-
1
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayouth?
Excellent surgeon and bedside manner Highly recommend him. Cured my pancreatic cancer with the surgery.
About Dr. Charles Bayouth, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1952304354
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Univ Mc
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayouth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayouth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayouth works at
Dr. Bayouth has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayouth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bayouth speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayouth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayouth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayouth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayouth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.