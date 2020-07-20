Dr. Charles Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Beck, MD
Dr. Charles Beck, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from Louisiana State University and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck's Office Locations
Center of Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Excellence3584 W 9000 S Ste 405, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 568-3480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 96 E Kimballs Ln, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 568-5972
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beck did my rotator cuff surgery 4 years ago On my right shoulder and it still feels amazing. He is skilled and very knowledgeable. I trust and recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Beck, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1528124815
Education & Certifications
- Salt Lake Knee-Spmed
- LSU Sch Med-Charity Hosp
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
