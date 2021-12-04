Dr. Bellamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Bellamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bellamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2482Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received care from Dr. Bellamy on 12/1/2021. I have suffered from occipital nerve pain for many years which has become increasingly more accute the past year. Today, Dec 4, 2021, I am nearly pain free. I wanted to get out of bed and live. Thank you Dr. Bellamy and your entire team!
About Dr. Charles Bellamy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043218803
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellamy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellamy has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellamy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.