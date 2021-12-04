See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Charles Bellamy, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (5)
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Bellamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Bellamy works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2482
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2021
    I received care from Dr. Bellamy on 12/1/2021. I have suffered from occipital nerve pain for many years which has become increasingly more accute the past year. Today, Dec 4, 2021, I am nearly pain free. I wanted to get out of bed and live. Thank you Dr. Bellamy and your entire team!
    Tamara — Dec 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charles Bellamy, MD
    About Dr. Charles Bellamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043218803
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bellamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellamy works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bellamy’s profile.

    Dr. Bellamy has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellamy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

