Dr. Charles Bellows, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Bellows, MD
Dr. Charles Bellows, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cortez, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College of Pennslyvania and is affiliated with Southwest Memorial Hospital and Unm Hospital.
Dr. Bellows' Office Locations
Southwest Medical Group, General Surgery111 N Park St # 2, Cortez, CO 81321 Directions (970) 565-6670
United Vein Centers3665 John F Kennedy Pkwy Bldg 200, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 672-1655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, and work is done on time or even early. Super good energy with all the people working here !
About Dr. Charles Bellows, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane|Tulane University
- Tulane
- MED COLL OF PA|Medical College of Pennslyvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellows has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellows accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellows. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellows.
