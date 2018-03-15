Overview of Dr. Charles Benage, MD

Dr. Charles Benage, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Benage works at Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.