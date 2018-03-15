Dr. Charles Benage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Benage, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Benage, MD
Dr. Charles Benage, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Benage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benage's Office Locations
-
1
Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS1424 N McDonald Rd Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 928-7272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benage?
Dr Benage was very professional and knew exactly what needed to be done to help my ear/hearing condition. His experience shows in his kind nature and excellent clinical skills. As a health care provider myself, his quality care was greatly appreciated. Dr. S.
About Dr. Charles Benage, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285630475
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benage works at
Dr. Benage has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benage speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.