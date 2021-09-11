Overview

Dr. Charles Berkelhammer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Berkelhammer works at Southwest Gastroenterology in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.