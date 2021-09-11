Dr. Charles Berkelhammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkelhammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Berkelhammer, MD
Dr. Charles Berkelhammer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Southwest Gastroenterology9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-5678
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
I have been under the care of Dr. Berkelhammer for nearly 30 years. He has been thorough and persistent with treating all of my health issues. Expect to wait... this is a given. Do not take this as a negative but a positive. The delays are due to his thoroughness! I highly recommend Dr. Berkelhammer.
About Dr. Charles Berkelhammer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- U Toronto-St Michaels Hosp
- Toronto General Hospital
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
