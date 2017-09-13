See All General Dentists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Charles Bernard, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Charles Bernard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Dr. Bernard works at Bernard, Charles A in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bernard, Charles A
    2726 KALISTE SALOOM RD, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 541-0942
  2. 2
    David S Muldowny, MD
    1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 443-0984

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 13, 2017
Dr. Bernard has been my family's choice of dentist for over twenty years. We all agree he is the most knowledgeable as well as most compassionate dentist around. To say we are all comfortable when seeing a dentist says it all! He takes the utmost care of his patients while informing and educating you along the way. We will be his patients as long as he's practicing!
Youngsville, LA — Sep 13, 2017
Photo: Dr. Charles Bernard, DDS
About Dr. Charles Bernard, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295825222
