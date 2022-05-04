See All Dermatologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Charles Bernstein, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (7)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    244 Buel Ave Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 (718) 980-5767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Athlete's Foot
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Granuloma of Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypertension
Intertrigo
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pap Smear
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Polyneuropathy
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?

    May 04, 2022
    Dr Bernstein and staff are amazing, kind and caring! I have recommended them to a number of people who have been more than satisfied!
    — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Bernstein, MD
    About Dr. Charles Bernstein, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1508847104
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

