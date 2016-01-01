Dr. Charles Bigajer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigajer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bigajer, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bigajer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Bigajer works at
Locations
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6385Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
5000 Ave. K Medical Assocs PC5000 Avenue K, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 240-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Bigajer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and Russian
- 1679652119
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigajer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigajer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigajer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigajer has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigajer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bigajer speaks Arabic and Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigajer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigajer.
