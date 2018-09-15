Dr. Charles Bill II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bill II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bill II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI.
Dr. Bill II's Office Locations
Lansing Neurosurgery1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 827-1800
Sparrow Hospital1215 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a laminectomy and discectomy performed by Dr Bill in 2000. Still pain free!
About Dr. Charles Bill II, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bill II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bill II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bill II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bill II has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bill II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bill II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bill II.
