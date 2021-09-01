Dr. Charles Birnbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Birnbach, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Birnbach, MD
Dr. Charles Birnbach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Vitreoretinal Associates1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 215-3850
Pacific Northwest Retina2205 W Dolarway Rd Ste 2, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Directions (206) 215-3850
Pacific Northwest Retina3105 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (206) 215-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Birnbach is obviously well-versed in retina technology. He is friendly and explains one's eye situation clearly. His guidance has helped keep my macular degeneration in check for over ten years.
About Dr. Charles Birnbach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144255936
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Birnbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbach has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbach.
