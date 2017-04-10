Overview

Dr. Charles Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Montrose Regional Health.



Dr. Black works at MERCY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.