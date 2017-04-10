Dr. Charles Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Montrose Regional Health.
Locations
Mercy Regional Medical Center1010 Three Springs Blvd, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 247-4311
Mercy Surgical Associates1 Mercado St Ste 220, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 764-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Montrose Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did my stomach surgery and I couldn't of asked for a better surgeon. He explained everything very well and answered all of my questions
About Dr. Charles Black, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1497764187
Education & Certifications
- Kalamazoo Center For Med Studies
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Nebraska Wesleyan Univeristy
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
