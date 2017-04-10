See All General Surgeons in Durango, CO
Dr. Charles Black, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Montrose Regional Health.

Dr. Black works at MERCY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Regional Medical Center
    1010 Three Springs Blvd, Durango, CO 81301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 247-4311
  2. 2
    Mercy Surgical Associates
    1 Mercado St Ste 220, Durango, CO 81301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 764-3450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Montrose Regional Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Appendicitis

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2017
    He did my stomach surgery and I couldn't of asked for a better surgeon. He explained everything very well and answered all of my questions
    Durango, CO — Apr 10, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Charles Black, MD
    About Dr. Charles Black, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497764187
    Education & Certifications

    • Kalamazoo Center For Med Studies
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • Nebraska Wesleyan Univeristy
    • General Surgery
