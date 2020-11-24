See All Pediatricians in Horsham, PA
Dr. Charles Block, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Block, MD

Dr. Charles Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Block works at Horsham Pediatrics in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Block's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horsham Pediatrics Associates, PC
    405 Caredean Dr Ste J, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Nov 24, 2020
    Marie Villante — Nov 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Block, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Male
    • 1073501581
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Medical Ctr
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Block has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

