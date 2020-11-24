Overview of Dr. Charles Block, MD

Dr. Charles Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Block works at Horsham Pediatrics in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.