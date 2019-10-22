Dr. Charles Boice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Boice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Boice, MD
Dr. Charles Boice, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Boice's Office Locations
1
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 2100, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7990
3
Washington Hospital Center10301 Georgia Ave Ste 205, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 754-3590
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He literally saved my life
About Dr. Charles Boice, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1740263425
Education & Certifications
- University Tex MD Anderson Hospital
- City Hope National Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
