Dr. Charles Boice, MD

Oncology
3.5 (21)
Overview of Dr. Charles Boice, MD

Dr. Charles Boice, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Boice works at MEDSTAR HEALTH in Washington, DC with other offices in Rosedale, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boice's Office Locations

    Washington Hospital Center Corporation
    110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-7000
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 2100, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-7990
    Washington Hospital Center
    10301 Georgia Ave Ste 205, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 754-3590

Hospital Affiliations
  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Charles Boice, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1740263425
    • University Tex MD Anderson Hospital
    • City Hope National Med Center
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
