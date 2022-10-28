Dr. Charles Bosshardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosshardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bosshardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Bosshardt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Bosshardt works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates, PC2515 Desales Ave Ste 206, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-8101
-
2
Allergy and Asthma Group4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 1130, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (423) 698-8101
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bosshardt?
I had my first time visit with Dr. Bosshardt and was very happy with him and my visit. He spent time with me, he took time to go over my symptoms. He made recommendations for relief of my symptoms. I highly recommend him. The office staff were very helpful.
About Dr. Charles Bosshardt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013215078
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosshardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosshardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosshardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosshardt works at
Dr. Bosshardt has seen patients for Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosshardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosshardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosshardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosshardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosshardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.