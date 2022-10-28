Overview

Dr. Charles Bosshardt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Bosshardt works at Galen Digestive Health in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Ringgold, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.